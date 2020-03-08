|
CARRIER, GISELA N.
16, of New Bedford, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence.
Born in Norwich, CT. she was the devoted daughter of Daniel R. Carrier of Smithfield and Melanie D. "Laney" Mott of New Bedford.
Gisela was a student at New Bedford High School.
Besides her parents she was the dear sister of Daniel John Paul Carrier of New Bedford, MA.; and loving granddaughter of Paul and Gisele Carrier of Smithfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston followed by Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020