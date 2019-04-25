|
SHERIDAN, GIULIA (Abet)
91, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Raymond W. Sheridan. Born in Naples, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Raffaele and Emma (DeMatteis) Abet. Mrs. Sheridan was a war bride and met her husband in Italy after WWII. She was employed as an office manager for Weingroff Enterprise in Providence and Cranston for over 40 years before retiring. She was an active parishioner for St. Francis of Assisi Church where she served as lector, greeter, fundraiser, and on the parish council. She was a member of the Pilgrim Senior Center, the Elmwood Bowling League, and played bridge at the Buttonwoods Senior Center. Mrs. Sheridan attended Johnson and Wales College. She was the beloved mother of Judith Sheridan Laffey, Raymond W. Sheridan Jr. (Jeanie), and Fran Sheridan Mossberg (Arthur); grandmother of Kristen Zottola, Eric Laffey, Christopher Sheridan, Julie Harms, Jamie Sheridan, Katie Sacco, Rachel and Marissa Mossberg. She leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers and five sisters, all of Italy.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Jefferson Blvd., at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019