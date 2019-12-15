|
|
ABBONDANZA, GIUSEPPE
70, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 45 years to Rosa (Fusco) Abbondanza. He was a son of the late Luigi and Tommasina (D'Amata) Abbondanza. Giuseppe worked for Gorham and Lenox mfg., Catholic Diocese of Providence and Cranston Public School Dept. Born in Pontecorvo, Italy, a province of Frosinone, he moved to America in 1967.
Besides his wife Rosa, he is survived by his loving children, Mario Abbondanza and his wife Melissa, Annamaria Abbondanza and Francesca Abbondanza all of Cranston. Giuseppe was the cherished grandfather of Angelo and Dimitri Abbondanza. He was the brother of Benedetta D'Amata and her husband Gabriel D'Amata of Montreal, Canada, Lucrezia Abbondanza and her husband Giuseppe of Montreal Canada, Vincenzo Abbondanza and his wife Susan of Southwick, MA and the late Giovanni Abbondanza. Giuseppe was the brother in-law of Thommasina (Cerro) Abbondanza. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Entombment will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Autism Project, 1565 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919, in Angelo Abbondanza name, or to St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019