CALCAGNI, GIUSEPPE "PINO"
63, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Roma, Italy he was the son of the late Bernardo and Bruna (Nocentini) Calcagni.
Pino worked as a stone setter for many years, including his own company Roma Stone Setting. He also attended Liceo Artistico in Roma. He enjoyed drawing, hunting, music, and spending time with his family.
Pino was the loving father of Natasha Kelly and her husband Michael of Cranston, Massimo Calcagni and his wife Katlyn Esposito of Woonsocket; cherished grandfather of Sofia, Giovanna, and another granddaughter on the way; dear brother of Stefano Calcagni and his wife Donna of West Warwick; his companion Mary Fusco of Cranston; former wife Mirella Calcagni of Cranston. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019