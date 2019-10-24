The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Calcagni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe "Pino" Calcagni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe "Pino" Calcagni Obituary
CALCAGNI, GIUSEPPE "PINO"
63, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Roma, Italy he was the son of the late Bernardo and Bruna (Nocentini) Calcagni.
Pino worked as a stone setter for many years, including his own company Roma Stone Setting. He also attended Liceo Artistico in Roma. He enjoyed drawing, hunting, music, and spending time with his family.
Pino was the loving father of Natasha Kelly and her husband Michael of Cranston, Massimo Calcagni and his wife Katlyn Esposito of Woonsocket; cherished grandfather of Sofia, Giovanna, and another granddaughter on the way; dear brother of Stefano Calcagni and his wife Donna of West Warwick; his companion Mary Fusco of Cranston; former wife Mirella Calcagni of Cranston. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now