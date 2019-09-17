The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Giuseppe Colella Obituary
COLELLA, GIUSEPPE
89, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Assunta (Lombardi) Colella. Born in Pico, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Assunta (Abatecola) Colella.
Giuseppe worked at the former L. Vaughn Cabinet Company of Warwick for 34 years before his retirement.
He was the loving father of Anthony Colella and his wife Maria of Cranston, Natalie Faiola of Cranston, and the late Anna Igetti, Mario Colella and was father-in-law of Giancarlo Igetti and the late John Faiola; cherished grandfather of Paul, Gina, Jannel, Annemarie, Giancarlo, Arianna, Anthony, Matthew, Ana, Kristina, and great grandfather of Paul, Allison, Dante, Giovanni and Logan; dear brother of Luigi Colella of Rome, Italy, and the late Giovannina, Concetta, Maria, Domenico and Nazzareno.
His funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Entombment will follow in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
