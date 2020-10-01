IALONGO, GIUSEPPE
95, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday night September 28, 2020. He was the son of the late Giuseppe Ialongo and Maria (Soprano) Ialongo.
Born on September 21, 1925 in Itri, Italy, Giuseppe and his family immigrated to the United States in search of a better life for his young family and found his American dream through hard work and dedication to his family, friends and heritage. He was an employee of the City of Cranston School Department for many years and had many fond memories of his time interacting with the staff and children.
Giuseppe was the beloved husband of 61 years to Raffaela (Tuccinardi) Ialongo. Besides his wife he leaves his daughter Maria Colella and her husband Anthony, and son Frank Ialongo and his wife Holly, both of Cranston. He was affectionally referred to as Nonno by his 5 grandchildren, Arianna (Fiancé John Centonze) and Anthony Colella II, and Luca, Noah, and Marco Ialongo. Giuseppe was brother to the late Francesca Meschino, and the late Maria Civita Ialongo and Paolina Ialongo of Itri, Italy, and uncle to many nieces and nephews in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Giuseppe was most at peace working in his garden and spending time with his family, always ready to lend a helping hand to family or friends when needed. In retirement, he enjoyed playing cards and bocce, and discussing gardening and winemaking with his lifelong friends who had also immigrated to the United States from Itri. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest living member of the St. Mary's Feast Society who had immigrated from Itri.
The family of Giuseppe Ialongo would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest Nursing Home for the exceptional care and compassion that was given to him over the last 18 months.
Due to COVID-19 Mr. Ialongo's funeral service is respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com
