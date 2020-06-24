Gladys Elizabeth (Fletcher) Desautell
DESAUTELL, GLADYS ELIZABETH (FLETCHER)
Gladys Elizabeth (Fletcher) Desautell, formerly of East Greenwich, RI, passed away peacefully into eternal glory at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on June 16, 2020, at the blessed age of 95. She received excellent care as a resident for almost 12 years. Gladys was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rachel (Gustafson) Fletcher. Her husband, Linus E. Desautell, and only sibling, Marion (Fletcher) Becker, of Hamilton, MA. predeceased her. Four children survive Gladys: Pamela R. (Clement) Miller, of Maryland; William H. Clement, of Texas; Elizabeth A. (Clement) Lussier, of RI; and Douglas E. Desautell, of MA. She is survived by 13 grandchildren: Kristina Jones-Woods (MD), Sarah Mulford Martin (MD), Kari (Jones) Ritchey (MD), Jeffrey Miller (TX), Elizabeth A. (Clement) Barr (RI), Allison (Clement) Pachomski (CA), Kelly M. Clement (CA), William F. Clement (MA), Mary Catherine D. Clement (TX), Rachael E. Gustafson (VA), Douglas E. Desautell, Jr. (MA), Parker M. Desautell (MA), and Cameron F. Desautell (PA). Gladys was also blessed with more than 15 great-grandchildren, the first being born in 1988! Gladys, known for her expertise in primitive antiques as well as interior design, having studied at RISD, established her antiques' business at the age of 18. As a hobby, she and Linus purchased, restored, and resided with their family in more than 10 homes in RI - each now on the historic register. They were essentially pioneers of antique "house-flipping" in their time (late 1950's – 70's). Gladys was an active member of the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society including the critical time when the Hill and Harbour District was being established. Some of their most notable homes were in EG: the Brown Bread Place c.1680 (Middle Road), the Gardner House c.1710 (High Hawk Farm), and their last residence, the Wightman House c.1740 (Shippee Road). A private funeral will be held on Thursday, June 25 at Avery Storti Funeral Home. Burial will be at RI Veteran's Cemetery when Gladys will be laid to rest with Linus. A Memorial Service will be held in late fall to rejoice in Gladys' life-long Christian journey of faith and to celebrate her "homecoming". In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, 110 King St, East Greenwich, RI 02818, https://eghps.org/. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
