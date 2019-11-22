Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Gladys Hedison
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of East Greenwich,
30 Peirce Street
East Greenwich, RI
Gladys (Thompson) Hedison


1926 - 2019
Gladys (Thompson) Hedison Obituary
HEDISON, GLADYS (THOMPSON)
93, of East Greenwich and Naples, Florida, passed away November 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry D. Hedison Jr. for 61 years.
Born in Queens, NY, Gladys was the daughter of the late Missac and Maritza (Marootian) Thompson.
From a young age, Gladys showed great artistic talent. From being an active member of the garden club to becoming an accomplished artist, her talent and artistic flair showed not only in her home and dress, but earned her the nickname "Nana Bling" by her grandchildren. However, her greatest passion was for music. She was a natural at the piano and earned the title of concert pianist, playing at the ever famous, Carnegie Hall.
Gladys also had a passion for the game of golf and was a long standing member of Quidnessett Country Club where she earned her place in the Hole-in -One Club.
As a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Gladys' greatest joy was her family. She especially loved decorating for the holidays and preparing wonderful family meals. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Rochelle Ryan and husband Ken and Harriet Johnson and her husband, Rich. Sadly, she was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Sherry Machala. Loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and great grandmother to eleven great grandchildren, she has left an incredible legacy.
Visiting hours will be Monday, November 25th from 6-8 pm at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of East Greenwich, 30 Peirce Street, East Greenwich.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
