LaPORTE, GLADYS (Descoteaux) L.
96, of Cranston, passed away August 27, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl W. LaPorte. Loving mother of Carol A. Kellogg, Earl W. LaPorte Jr., Robert A. LaPorte, Sharon J. Newton and David J. LaPorte. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. VISITATION Monday 8-9:30 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. For full obituary, please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com