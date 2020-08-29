1/1
Gladys L. (Descoteaux) LaPorte
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaPORTE, GLADYS (Descoteaux) L.
96, of Cranston, passed away August 27, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl W. LaPorte. Loving mother of Carol A. Kellogg, Earl W. LaPorte Jr., Robert A. LaPorte, Sharon J. Newton and David J. LaPorte. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. VISITATION Monday 8-9:30 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. For full obituary, please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved