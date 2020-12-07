1/1
Gladys M. (Heap) DiNapoli
1945 - 2020
DiNapoli, Gladys (Heap) M.
75, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 peacefully at home. She was the wife of the late Armand G. DiNapoli. Born in New York, Gladys was the daughter of the late Edward and Virginia (Lima) Heap.
She is survived by her two loving children, David and his wife Kathleen DiNapoli, Linda DiNapoli, all of Johnston, and the late Steven DiNapoli. Gladys was the beloved grandmother of four, Christina, Dave, Brianna, and Andriana DiNapoli.
Mrs. DiNapoli's funeral services will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.
