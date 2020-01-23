|
TAVERNIER, GLADYS R. (GAILEY)
90, of French Drive, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Tanis J. Tavernier, Sr.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late James and Margaret (McConnell) Gailey, she had lived in Seekonk for over fifty years.
Mrs. Tavernier worked for the Town of Seekonk School Department as an administrative assistant; as a real estate agent for Century 21; at Fram Corporation, Rumford; and in the Public Records office of the City of Pawtucket. She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School.
She was an avid painter, working with oils and watercolors, and she loved to travel with husband, with whom she took numerous cruises.
She is survived by two daughters, Lora Pielka, and her husband Edward, of Seekonk, and Denise Moriarty, and her husband Raymond, of Wakefield; one son, Tanis J. Tavernier, Jr., and his wife Suzanne, of Prudence Island; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Kevin J. Tavernier and Tanis J. Tavernier, Jr.; and the sister of the late James Gailey, Albert Gailey, John Gailey, Dorothy Carr, Margaret Cartwright, and Phyllis Fallow.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Seekonk Cemetery, Seekonk. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the , 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886 would be appreciated. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 23, 2020