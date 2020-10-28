1/1
Glen L. Corsetti Sr.
CORSETTI, GLEN L., SR.
68, of Matunuck, RI passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was the beloved Husband of Karen E. (Pepin) Corsetti for twenty-nine years.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the Son of the late Louis and Claire (Martini) Corsetti.
Glen was the owner of Z-Best Tile & Marble, a master of his trade and worked for many clients in Southern Rhode Island.
Glen was well known and respected. He was passionate and a perfectionist with all his interests. He was a Commercial Fisherman and enjoyed Bass Fishing on his boat with his Father-In-Law, John. Glen served as Secretary for RICRRA (RI Commercial Rod & Reel Anglers). He was also a member of the Elite Indoor Gun Range of South Kingstown. Glen loved driving his prized Corvette and was a member of the Corvette Club of RI. Glen was a Wine enthusiast, enjoyed Cooking, Entertaining, and Hiking for his Culinary Mushrooms. He loved his home and enjoyed house projects and caring for his yard. His infectious personality and outlook on living life to the fullest was a blessing to all who knew him. Glen will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. He will never be forgotten and will always live on in our hearts.
Besides his Wife, he leaves his Son, Glen L. Corsetti, Jr. of FL, his Daughter-In-Law, Jessica Corsetti and his Grandson Gionni Corsetti of Vero Beach, FL; his Sister, Paula Corsetti of East Greenwich, RI ; his Brother, Gary Corsetti and Wife Sue of OH; his Father-In-Law, John Pepin of Wakefield, RI and several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
The Corsetti family invites relatives and friends to express their condolences on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4pm at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. At the family's request, visitors will remain in their vehicles while paying their respects.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for his online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
I work at Tile Craft , we saw Glen almost daily. He was an amazing man. I loved hearing him talk about his wife who he always said was the best thing that ever happened to him, his birds funny little antics, his son and grandson, and Danny who all meant the world to him. I'm so sorry for his families loss. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him
Susan
Friend
October 27, 2020
We were shocked and saddened to hear of Glens passing. He was a true artist. The tile work he executed at our house is of the highest quality. His expertise was unparalleled. He will be greatly missed.
Kim Hanson
