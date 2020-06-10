CEDRONE, GLORIA A. (DiPAOLO)
86, of Johnston, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor, due to complications from Covid 19. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. Cedrone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Liberina (D'Agostino) DiPaolo.
She is survived by her sister Brenda Hopkins of Johnston, a niece and two nephews.
Gloria lived in North Providence for many years before moving to Meschanticut Vista Apartments in Cranston. She spent her last year and a half at Cherry Hill Manor where she was treated with kindness and respect. She formed close relationships with staff and residents. There are too many staff members to mention but they know how much happiness they added to Gloria's days, especially when they brought ice cream.
In her younger years, Gloria loved to travel, Italy being her favorite destination. Cruise ship or airplane, she loved an adventure. She also loved restaurants and the occasional casino, where she was a bit lucky at the slot machines. Gloria had many lifelong friends and several cousins who she cherished. No matter what time of day her phone rang she was always happy to talk. She was intelligent, engaging and a good listener. She will be missed very much.
Gloria's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.