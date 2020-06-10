Gloria A. (DiPaolo) Cedrone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CEDRONE, GLORIA A. (DiPAOLO)
86, of Johnston, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor, due to complications from Covid 19. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. Cedrone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Liberina (D'Agostino) DiPaolo.
She is survived by her sister Brenda Hopkins of Johnston, a niece and two nephews.
Gloria lived in North Providence for many years before moving to Meschanticut Vista Apartments in Cranston. She spent her last year and a half at Cherry Hill Manor where she was treated with kindness and respect. She formed close relationships with staff and residents. There are too many staff members to mention but they know how much happiness they added to Gloria's days, especially when they brought ice cream.
In her younger years, Gloria loved to travel, Italy being her favorite destination. Cruise ship or airplane, she loved an adventure. She also loved restaurants and the occasional casino, where she was a bit lucky at the slot machines. Gloria had many lifelong friends and several cousins who she cherished. No matter what time of day her phone rang she was always happy to talk. She was intelligent, engaging and a good listener. She will be missed very much.
Gloria's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved