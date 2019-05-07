LOMBARDO, GLORIA A. (LATO)

91, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi A. Lombardo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Sebastiano and Nancy (Coppa) Lato. Mrs. Lombardo was a crossing guard for the City of Providence, a retailer for Table Talk Pies, and she also helped her beloved daughter at Dolls and Daffodil's.

Gloria is survived by her loving children Edward A. Lombardo Sr., and Linda of Smithfield and Carol A. Lombardo of Cranston and her companion Vincent Moretti. Gloria was the cherished grandmother of Edward Jr., and Kristan Lombardo and great grandmother of Ava Grace Lombardo and Nathan Olivio. She was the sister of the late Mary Brown, Elizabeth Caruso, Pauline Vallesi, Carmeno, Anthony, and Anna Lato.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. The Lombardo family is kindly accepting flowers or donations to the Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019