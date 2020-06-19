LUCCIOLA, GLORIA A. (CANGI-CONGIO)
90, a lifelong resident of North Providence, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Lucciola. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Mary (DiGiulio) Congio.
Gloria leaves two devoted daughters, Lydia Scungio and her Husband Pasco of Johnston and Patricia Lucciola of North Providence. The youngest of seven children, she was the sister of the late Angela Ricci, Joseph Congio, Lena Zambarano, Jennie Schenck, John Congio, and Benjamin Congio.
Gloria was a 1948 graduate of North Providence High School. After graduation she was employed as a receptionist for Wooster Textile, a secretary for Kay Jewelers, an executive secretary for Providence Washington Insurance Company, and a private secretary for Affiliated FM insurance company. Gloria was also an active member of the North Providence PTA from 1962-1970. She was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword puzzles, floral arranging, arts and crafts, and the TV show Jeopardy. She was also a devout Catholic deeply immersed in her faith. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Gloria Lucciola may be made to: Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Road, West Warwick, RI 02893. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.