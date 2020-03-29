|
Baskin, Gloria
Gloria (Appel) Baskin was 86 years passed away on March 11, 2020. Born in Fall River (MA), she was the daughter of Ida (Grozen) and David Appel. This Thanksgiving would have been her 65th wedding anniversary to her loved and beloved husband Jerry. She is survived by her son William (Susan Blackburn), daughter Laurie (Steve Fadem) and son Alan (Mona). Grandchildren Connor Baskin (Raquel Thoesen), Juliana Arora (Anish), Catherine Baskin, Rachel and Chloe Fadem. Rest in peace Gloria; you did your best.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020