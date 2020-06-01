COMISKEY, GLORIA C. (MONTELLA)
97, formerly of Bonnet Shores and South Kingstown, passed away May 28 after a brief battle with cancer. She was married for 68-plus years to the late Joseph V. Comiskey. Born in Providence to the late Andrew and Mary Montella, she was predeceased by her sisters Ann (Columbia) Sullivan and Tina (Celeste) Wolf, and her son-in-law Christopher Jenkins. She is survived by daughters Sandra Lanni and her husband Dennis of North Kingstown, and Karen Jenkins of Exeter and her partner Joseph Mirra of Warwick.
Although she graduated from URI with a major in textile chemistry, Gloria found her true passion in the education of young children. She taught at Green Acres Country Day School, St. Edwards Pre-School, and was head teacher at Pawtucket Day Nursery. Upon retirement, she cared for several of her grandsons, teaching them all the important things in life.
She gave her daughters high standards, strong values, and the desire to excel. Love of family was the center of her life, and family dinners were sacrosanct. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, socializing with friends, and was an avid bridge player. Her Christmas cookies – and her generosity – were legendary.
Gloria was a beach lover, and she and Joseph turned their summer house in Bonnet Shores into their retirement home. For many years she was a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) of South County. In her senior years, she continued playing bridge, and devoured two-three books a week. Television never interested her, but she was a devoted watcher of Judge Judy, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. Her motto was "Every Day is a Gift," and she lived her life by it.
Gloria is also survived by grandsons James Blanding and wife Julie of Coventry; Derek and Cody Jenkins of Washington State; and Andrew and Matthew Lanni of North Kingstown, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, who loved "Auntie GoGo" like a mother. Her family and friends were the light of her life.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held in St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. A live streaming of her Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11am and can be found at https://livestream.com/stm. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County, 61 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879, or St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.