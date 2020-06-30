Gloria (Dibenedetto) Caprarelli
CAPRARELLI, GLORIA (DIBENEDETTO)
86, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Caprarelli for 59 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Enrichetta (Potenza) DiBenedetto. Gloria is survived by her loving children, Laura Caprarelli and Joseph Caprarelli both of Cranston. She was the devoted sister of Rose Almonte of Johnson and the late Mary Ravo and Anna Marzilli. She was also the loving sister-in-law of Jennie Caprarelli.
Gloria loved and cherished her entire family including all her nieces and nephews; Dolores, Donna, Joanne, Tony, Denise, John, Diane, Debbie, Vinny, the late Doreen and Peter and their families. She loved her cousin Verna who was like a sister to her.
Gloria worked in her father's grocery store on Federal Hill for several years. Later she was a supervisor at Rolo Manufacturing until her retirement. She was a faithful communicant of St. Rocco's Church. She was also an avid baker. She loved to make and share her Christmas cookies and wandi with her family and friends.
Gloria's Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are respectfully omitted. The family understands and respects anyone's decision not to attend services due to the pandemic situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steven and Denise Caver
Friend
