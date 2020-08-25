MEDICI, GLORIA D. (SACCOCCIA)
95, of Cardi Circle, Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by her family. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Medici, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Angelo Saccoccia, Pharm.D. and Albertina (DePasquale) Saccoccia.
Gloria grew up in the Knightsville section of Cranston, RI. After graduating Cranston High School and then the Katharine Gibbs School, she worked at Anthony C. Paolino, Inc. (now known as the Paolino Agency, Inc.) in Providence, RI, focusing on insurance and real estate matters. Gloria was a member of the Renaissance-Alliance Lodge, Order of the Sons of Italy. She loved attending dinner dances with family and friends especially with her favorite dance partner, Tom. Gloria was the foundation of her family. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church including membership in the Rosary Altar Sodality Group, volunteering in the Parish Office and helping to organize many events for the church community. She worked for several years at Brown University, helping to register incoming and returning students.
Gloria had a wide range of interests, including playing the piano, reading, arts and crafts, cooking, traveling, and the performing arts. She also was a lifelong Red Sox fan.
She is survived by her loving children: Thomas A. Medici, Jr. of Cranston, David Medici and his wife Denise of Cranston, Alan Medici and his wife Linda of Holland, PA and Chris Medici and his wife Gennie of Chicago, IL. She was also the cherished grandmother of: Rayna, Nicholas, Christina, Elisabetta, and Victoria Medici; and the dear sister of Marjorie Montecalvo of Exeter. Gloria was also the sister of the late Dorothy and Theodore Saccoccia. She was also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
In light of current guidelines from the CDC, her funeral service will be private. (Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to the Knightsville Branch of the Cranston Public Library in care of the Cranston Public Library Association, 140 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolillloFH.com
for online condolences.