|
|
CASTELLONE, GLORIA E.
89, formerly of North Providence, passed away Sunday.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Josephine (DePari) Castellone.
Gloria worked as a loan officer and branch manager for Citizens Bank while earning a BA from Providence College in 1986. She loved her independent life traveling the world with her friends. Gloria was an accomplished skier and golfer as well as a talented pianist. In her later years, she and Tom Pasquarelli, the love of her life, performed as The Dynamic Duo entertaining with dance and jazz music. She was also a member of the Sons of Italy and a communicant of St. Anthony Church in North Providence.
She is survived by her sister Angela Blaker, her sister-in-law Carmela Castellone, seven nieces and nephews, and 13 grand nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anthony S. Castellone.
Her funeral and burial will be private, and visitation is omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria E. Castellone may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020