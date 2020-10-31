1/1
Gloria E. Iadevaia
IADEVAIA, GLORIA E.
85, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. Iadevaia, Sr., and the daughter of the late Ernest and Anita (Mangiantini) Colando. Gloria was an avid bowler for many years and ran several ten-pin and duck-pin leagues. She also loved to travel. She is survived by five sons, Frank J. and wife Donna, Alfred J., Anthony J., Christopher J., Joseph L. Iadevaia, Jr. and his wife Sienna; grandmother of Zachary, Cheree, Anthony, Jr., Alexander, Dylan, Victoria Sixx, and Joseph L. Iadevaia, III. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Avery. She was the sister of the late Frank Colando and Angie McGowan.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
October 30, 2020
Al, so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you . Sam & Linda Mardo
sam mardo
Friend
