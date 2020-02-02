Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
Gloria (DiLorenzo) Ferrazza Obituary
FERRAZZA, GLORIA (DiLORENZO)
88, passed away January 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert Ferrazza; daughter of the late Joseph and Rafaela (Martellini) DiLorenzo; beloved mother of Janice Iannetta, Kristine Harriman, Michael Ferrazza, Tina Rantala, Diane Ryder, David Ferrazza and her beloved son the late Richard Ferrazza; sister of Rose Patriarca.
Gloria was the owner of Gloria's Beauty Salon for 50 years.
Visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
