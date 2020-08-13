Johnson, Gloria

Gloria C. Johnson (Vacher) passed away peacefully at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston, RI on August 11th, at age 77. Born in Pawtucket in 1943 she was the daughter of the late Roland and Rita Vacher. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Cathy L. Tupper of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Jan E. Johnson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, brothers Robert, Ronald, Richard and Roland who predeceased her, her sisters Jacqueline Lowell and Denise Hawes. She was predeceased by the man she loved, ex-husband John E. Johnson.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the need for physical distancing in these unprecedented times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store