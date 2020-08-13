1/
Gloria Johnson
1943 - 2020
Johnson, Gloria
Gloria C. Johnson (Vacher) passed away peacefully at Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston, RI on August 11th, at age 77. Born in Pawtucket in 1943 she was the daughter of the late Roland and Rita Vacher. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Cathy L. Tupper of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Jan E. Johnson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, brothers Robert, Ronald, Richard and Roland who predeceased her, her sisters Jacqueline Lowell and Denise Hawes. She was predeceased by the man she loved, ex-husband John E. Johnson.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the need for physical distancing in these unprecedented times.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
Rest in peace Auntie! I will forever remember your infectious laugh and smile. Thinking of Cathy and Jan and the siblings who remain behind! Love this picture of the family! Love you, Kerri
Kerri Vacher
Family
August 12, 2020
Kerri Vacher
Family
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Gloria was my cousin, but much older than me. I do remember her as always smiling and laughing when we met at family gatherings.
Sincerely, Nancy (Wahl) Bradley
Nancy Bradley
Family
