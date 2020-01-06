|
|
LADOW, GLORIA
86, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Warwick, Rhode Island. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Max and Sarah Siegel. Her husband for 58 years, Joseph S. Ladow predeceased her, as did her brother Sidney Siegel and her sister Jeannette Silverstein. Gloria and Joe had lived in Cranston for over 50 years. After graduating from URI, she was initially employed as a social worker, later became a substitute teacher in the Cranston school system, and, after some years as a homemaker, a juvenile probation officer for the State of Rhode Island. Subsequently, her longest tenure (she retired at 75) was working for the State of Rhode Island Adult Probation Department where she was responsible for writing sentencing reports for the state court about convicted felons. This included interviewing many of the families afflicted by the 2003 Station nightclub fire tragedy. Gloria was quick-witted, irreverent and funny. She loved the fine arts, movies, fiction, Jazz, humor, Narragansett Beach and the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle, but took greatest delight in her beloved grandchildren Max and Sam Ladow. She is survived by her son Dan Ladow and his wife Mona Salzillo of Larchmont, NY, and her two grandchildren. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's research at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020