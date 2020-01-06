Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Ladow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ladow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ladow Obituary
LADOW, GLORIA
86, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Warwick, Rhode Island. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Max and Sarah Siegel. Her husband for 58 years, Joseph S. Ladow predeceased her, as did her brother Sidney Siegel and her sister Jeannette Silverstein. Gloria and Joe had lived in Cranston for over 50 years. After graduating from URI, she was initially employed as a social worker, later became a substitute teacher in the Cranston school system, and, after some years as a homemaker, a juvenile probation officer for the State of Rhode Island. Subsequently, her longest tenure (she retired at 75) was working for the State of Rhode Island Adult Probation Department where she was responsible for writing sentencing reports for the state court about convicted felons. This included interviewing many of the families afflicted by the 2003 Station nightclub fire tragedy. Gloria was quick-witted, irreverent and funny. She loved the fine arts, movies, fiction, Jazz, humor, Narragansett Beach and the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle, but took greatest delight in her beloved grandchildren Max and Sam Ladow. She is survived by her son Dan Ladow and his wife Mona Salzillo of Larchmont, NY, and her two grandchildren. Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's research at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -