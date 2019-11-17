The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria DelGreco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. (DiChiaro) DelGreco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. (DiChiaro) DelGreco Obituary
DelGRECO, GLORIA M. (DiCHIARO)
82, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at RI Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond DelGreco Sr., for 53 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (DeRobbio) DiChiaro. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her granddaughters were the joys of her life.
Gloria was the loving mother of Raymond DelGreco Jr., (Deborah) of Johnston, John DelGreco (Deborah) North Kingstown and Gail DelGreco (Anthony DeRensis) of Johnston. She was the cherished grandmother of Giana, Nicole, Carissa and Jessica. Gloria was the sister of Diana Heiss of Johnston, Rosina Ferrante of Providence, Robert DiChiaro of Smithfield, William DiChiaro of Naples, FL, and the late John DiChiaro. Gloria is also survived by her grand kitties Brady and Grace.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, at 8:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now