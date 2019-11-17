|
DelGRECO, GLORIA M. (DiCHIARO)
82, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at RI Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond DelGreco Sr., for 53 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (DeRobbio) DiChiaro. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her granddaughters were the joys of her life.
Gloria was the loving mother of Raymond DelGreco Jr., (Deborah) of Johnston, John DelGreco (Deborah) North Kingstown and Gail DelGreco (Anthony DeRensis) of Johnston. She was the cherished grandmother of Giana, Nicole, Carissa and Jessica. Gloria was the sister of Diana Heiss of Johnston, Rosina Ferrante of Providence, Robert DiChiaro of Smithfield, William DiChiaro of Naples, FL, and the late John DiChiaro. Gloria is also survived by her grand kitties Brady and Grace.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 19th, at 8:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019