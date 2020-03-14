|
|
GIUSTI, GLORIA, M.
89, of East Providence, passed peacefully Wednesday at the Evergreen Nursing Home. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary (Mazzucchelli) Giusti.
Gloria was a graduate of URI and pledged to Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. After graduation she worked at RI Hospital in the cytology testing area. She retired from there in 1985. She and her best friend Jane Siniscalchi were season ticket holders with the Pawtucket Red Sox for over 31 years even though she was a diehard Yankee fan as told to Mark Patinkin in a story with both woman.
She was a volunteer at the E. Prov. Senior Center and a member of Saint Margaret Church.
Besides Jane she leaves 2 nieces; Cheryl Giusti of NY and Janice (Raymond) DiMao of SC, and a nephew Ronald (Marsha) Giusti of VA. Her life will be celebrated with visitation Monday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave. E. Prov. 02916. Visit cranstonfuneral.com for directions.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020