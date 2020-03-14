Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Stapleton Family Funeral Home
684 Park Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Stapleton Family Funeral Home
684 Park Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map

Gloria M. Giusti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. Giusti Obituary
GIUSTI, GLORIA, M.
89, of East Providence, passed peacefully Wednesday at the Evergreen Nursing Home. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary (Mazzucchelli) Giusti.
Gloria was a graduate of URI and pledged to Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. After graduation she worked at RI Hospital in the cytology testing area. She retired from there in 1985. She and her best friend Jane Siniscalchi were season ticket holders with the Pawtucket Red Sox for over 31 years even though she was a diehard Yankee fan as told to Mark Patinkin in a story with both woman.
She was a volunteer at the E. Prov. Senior Center and a member of Saint Margaret Church.
Besides Jane she leaves 2 nieces; Cheryl Giusti of NY and Janice (Raymond) DiMao of SC, and a nephew Ronald (Marsha) Giusti of VA. Her life will be celebrated with visitation Monday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave. E. Prov. 02916. Visit cranstonfuneral.com for directions.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -