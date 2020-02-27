|
OATES, GLORIA M. (ELLBEY)
85, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. Oates. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Roxie (Mirakian) Ellbey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service at R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Family will gather at the gates inside the Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020