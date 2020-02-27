Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:45 AM
at the gates inside the Cemetery
Committal
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Gloria M. (Ellbey) Oates

Gloria M. (Ellbey) Oates Obituary
OATES, GLORIA M. (ELLBEY)
85, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. Oates. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Roxie (Mirakian) Ellbey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service at R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Family will gather at the gates inside the Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
