|
|
POTTER, GLORIA M. (JEREMIAH)
86, of Maple Valley Rd., Coventry, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Wallace R. Potter.
Gloria retired from Hospital Trust Bank in Providence after 35 years. She enjoyed reading, and going for walks; where she would show her concern for the environment by picking up miscellaneous debris along the way.
She was the mother of Robert W. Potter, and his wife Sylvia, of Coventry. She was the grandmother of Samantha M. Potter and Jordan E. Potter.
Per Gloria's wishes, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019