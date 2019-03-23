|
|
WALSH, GLORIA M.
81, of Gill Avenue, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Walsh.
She is survived by two sons, Alan M. Walsh of Pawtucket, and Robert E. Walsh of Lincoln; one brother, Edward Hauser of Plymouth, N.H.; four grandchildren; and one great grandson. She was the sister of the late Carl Hauser, Edward Hauser, William Hauser, Theresa Cormier Wunschel, and Helen Hauser Richter.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019