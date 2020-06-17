Gloria Marie MacAuley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacAuley, Gloria Marie
91, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Arpin) Thibodeau.
Gloria worked as an Assembler and Inspector for Advanced Interconnections in West Warwick. She was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick. She also had served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston since 1991. Gloria was the Sunshine Chairperson of Signet Chapter #21 Eastern Star.
She is survived by her beloved children, Robert B. MacAuley and his wife Jeanette, Dianne R. Sherman and her husband Ed, and Margaret G. Kenyon, five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.
She was a sister of the late Dora L. Lewis.
Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved