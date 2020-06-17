MacAuley, Gloria Marie91, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Arpin) Thibodeau.Gloria worked as an Assembler and Inspector for Advanced Interconnections in West Warwick. She was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Warwick. She also had served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston since 1991. Gloria was the Sunshine Chairperson of Signet Chapter #21 Eastern Star.She is survived by her beloved children, Robert B. MacAuley and his wife Jeanette, Dianne R. Sherman and her husband Ed, and Margaret G. Kenyon, five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.She was a sister of the late Dora L. Lewis.Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Warwick.