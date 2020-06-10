Gloria was like my 2nd mother. I met her over 50 years ago.I married her son John and she became my mother-in-law.Over the years we shared many special moments together.She was a very special lady. She will be missed by all who knew her. Sadly,
Daughter-in- law,
Mickey. (Michele)
MORELLE, GLORIA
94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, June 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jean F. C. Morelle. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Mathilde (Rondeau) Harpin. Gloria graduated from Saint Clare High School in Woonsocket Rl with most of her life spent living in Cumberland raising her three sons. During the Big Band Era, Gloria was a lead singer performing in various Woonsocket venues. Gloria also sold furs in the well known McCarthy's department store in Woonsocket. During her later years Gloria was a cherished kindergarten teacher's assistant in the Cumberland school system. Gloria was affectionately known as "Mema" to her great grandchildren whom she adored. We will all forever remember our dear mother, grandmother and Mema for her sweet smile and love of family. Her last 2 years were spent at Chapel Hill Assisted Living in Cumberland where she enjoyed the various music programs and was adored by the staff. She is survived by her children, Jerome Morelle and his wife Donna, and Richard Morelle and his wife Laurie, five grandchildren, Todd Morelle, Laura Query, Andrea Egan, Stephanie and Jessica Morelle. She also leaves eight great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John Morelle and the grandmother of the late John Morelle III. She is also survived by her daughter in law, Michelle Morelle. She was also predeceased by her brother Edgar Harpin and sister Muriel Langlois. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic all services are private and will be available via video Live Stream Friday, June 12th at 10 AM on the O'Neill Funeral Home website: www.oneillfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chapel Hill Assisted Living Facility Activities Fund, 10 Old Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI, 02864 in memory of Gloria, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.