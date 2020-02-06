|
NAPPA, GLORIA N., (PONO)
87 died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Pasquale C. Nappa, Jr., and a daughter of the late Chester and Lucy (Romano) Pono. Gloria was formerly employed as a bookkeeper with Raul Engineering and taught at Head Start for ten years. She was a resident of the Oakland Beach section of Warwick since 1954 and was a communicant of St. Rita Church. She was the beloved mother of Michael J. Nappa, Joseph A. Nappa, Det. WPD (ret.) and his wife Beth and the late Thomas P. Nappa. She was the sister of Vincent Pono, Jane Williams, Lucille Pono and the late Chester Pono. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Rita Church, Oakland Beach Avenue. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday 4 – 8 pm. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2020