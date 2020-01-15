|
TURNER, GLORIA R. (HACKETT) "Glo" "Gigi"
91, of North Providence, RI, passed away on January 11, 2020.
Born and raised in Providence, she became the wife of the late Norman I. Turner, Jr. She was the daughter of the late Everett P. and Dorothy M. Hackett, and sister of the late Robert C. Hackett. She is survived by daughter Sharon A. Gizzarelli and son-in-law Albert, Sr. of Smithfield and Michael W. Turner and daughter-in-law Kristen of Los Angeles; grandchildren Alissa L. Pecora and husband Sylvester, Jr., Albert S. Gizzarelli, Jr. and wife Amy, Norman P. Turner, Emma Poast-Turner, and MacKenzie Turner, and great-grandchildren Sylvester Pecora, III, Francesca Pecora, and Albert Gizzarelli, III. She was the mother of the late Shirley M. Turner.
Besides helping to oversee family businesses, Gloria committed herself to numerous Church, Town, civic, foster and charitable organizations. Her love for and pride of her five grand and three great-grandchildren, was ever apparent, as she sought to attend and delighted in their various activities. Her passion for her church work was further displayed by her teaching Sunday school classes, helping with summer children's choir programs, and singing in the former Roger William's Baptist Church choir. With the closing of RWBC, she became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she continued to devote her time on committees and in charitable ways. Though Gloria's early dream of becoming a missionary never evolved, throughout her lifetime, she was a true missionary of her Faith.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Meals on Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908 or Emmanuel Baptist Church, Attn: Memorial Fund, 529 Charles Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020