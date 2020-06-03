MANZOTTI, GLORIA R. (RICCI)
95, of Scituate Ave., Cranston, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Bridge at Cherry Hill in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Secondino "Seco" Manzotti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Feliciano "Felix" and Marietta (Paolilli) Ricci.
Gloria, also known as Mimi to her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the Alpine Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf with her many friends.
She was one of a kind, always looking her best, a gracious lady who was admired, independent, caring, loving and deeply devoted to her family and friends.
Gloria was the devoted mother of David J. Manzotti and his wife Maria of Narragansett and Boca Raton, FL; cherished grandmother of Gregory J. Manzotti and his wife Jennifer of Glastonbury, CT, Stephanie LaFazia and her husband Thomas of Exeter and Marlana Manzotti of New York, NY; loving great-grandmother of Maya, Annelise, Thomas and Hudson; and dear sister of the late Peter, Anthony, Philip, Raymond and Felix Ricci, Laura Rao, Vera Patalano and Maria "Emily" Paolantonio.
Gloria's family would like to thank the staff at The Bridge at Cherry Hill for the love and care they gave to her.
Relative and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. SEATING WILL BE LIMITED. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.