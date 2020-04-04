Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Radway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Radway


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Radway Obituary
Radway, Gloria
Gloria Radway passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Radway, and the daughter of Vincent J. Buonanno and Lena Buonanno. She leaves two sons, Frederick Radway and Tedford Radway, and a daughter-in-law Christine Radway. She was the sister of the late Bernard V. Buonanno, late Joseph E. Buonanno, and late Norma Sohegan.
Mrs. Radway was a retired licensed clinical therapist, who helped many clients struggling with substance addictions. She volunteered at Butler Hospital and Tri Hab House for many years. She attended Tuffs University and Roger Williams University, where she earned her BA. Mrs. Radway earned her Master's Degree at RI College.
Mrs. Radway was a long time resident of Rumford and Plum Beach. She was a member of Central Congregational Church, the Dunes Club, Barker Players, East Providence Senior Center Advisory Council, East Providence Historical Society, and East Side Women's Center.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service will be determined at a future date, due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -