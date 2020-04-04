|
Radway, Gloria
Gloria Radway passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Radway, and the daughter of Vincent J. Buonanno and Lena Buonanno. She leaves two sons, Frederick Radway and Tedford Radway, and a daughter-in-law Christine Radway. She was the sister of the late Bernard V. Buonanno, late Joseph E. Buonanno, and late Norma Sohegan.
Mrs. Radway was a retired licensed clinical therapist, who helped many clients struggling with substance addictions. She volunteered at Butler Hospital and Tri Hab House for many years. She attended Tuffs University and Roger Williams University, where she earned her BA. Mrs. Radway earned her Master's Degree at RI College.
Mrs. Radway was a long time resident of Rumford and Plum Beach. She was a member of Central Congregational Church, the Dunes Club, Barker Players, East Providence Senior Center Advisory Council, East Providence Historical Society, and East Side Women's Center.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service will be determined at a future date, due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Central Congregational Church, 296 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2020