Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ruth (Petrucci) Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ruth (Petrucci) Kelly Obituary
KELLY, GLORIA RUTH (PETRUCCI)
formerly of Cranston Street, Cranston passed away January 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Kelly.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Scorpio) Petrucci.
Mrs. Kelly was a certified Nurse's Assistant and Medical Technician at the Morgan Health Center for 18 years until retiring in 1995. She was also a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church.
She was the mother of Veronica Davies and sister of the late Edward and Richard Petrucci, Dolores Stockwell and Dorothy D'Andrea.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:00 AM in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -