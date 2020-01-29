|
KELLY, GLORIA RUTH (PETRUCCI)
formerly of Cranston Street, Cranston passed away January 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas Kelly.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Scorpio) Petrucci.
Mrs. Kelly was a certified Nurse's Assistant and Medical Technician at the Morgan Health Center for 18 years until retiring in 1995. She was also a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church.
She was the mother of Veronica Davies and sister of the late Edward and Richard Petrucci, Dolores Stockwell and Dorothy D'Andrea.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:00 AM in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020