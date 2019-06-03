|
SANTILLI, GLORIA (VENTETUOLO)
86, of Chepachet, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry. She was the wife of the late John A. Santilli. Born in Johnston, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Natalina (Millane) Ventetuolo.
Gloria was a jewelry assembler before retiring.
She was the sister of Nicholas Ventetuolo of Johnston and was predeceased by four siblings. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, June 5th at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick at 10 a.m. Burial will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 3, 2019