Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Sheridan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Sheridan Obituary
SHERIDAN, Gloria
Age 87, entered into eternal rest and is reunited with the love of her life, her husband Patrick. She was the daughter of the late Hyman and Sarah Schaffer and sister of the late Stanley Schaffer. She was the wife of the late Patrick Sheridan. Gloria is survived by her children Patricia (William) Whitman and Robin (George) Rancourt, both of Cranston, and a son. She was the "Nana" to six grandchildren and "Grammy" to six great-grandchildren. Due to the regulations of Covid19, the burial and Shiva will be private.For full obituary and tributes, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -