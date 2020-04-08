|
|
SHERIDAN, Gloria
Age 87, entered into eternal rest and is reunited with the love of her life, her husband Patrick. She was the daughter of the late Hyman and Sarah Schaffer and sister of the late Stanley Schaffer. She was the wife of the late Patrick Sheridan. Gloria is survived by her children Patricia (William) Whitman and Robin (George) Rancourt, both of Cranston, and a son. She was the "Nana" to six grandchildren and "Grammy" to six great-grandchildren. Due to the regulations of Covid19, the burial and Shiva will be private.For full obituary and tributes, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020