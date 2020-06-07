SURIANI, GLORIA (VENDITUOLI)
96, of Lincoln Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on June 2, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor Nursing Home, Bristol. She was the wife of the late James Suriani.
Born in Billerica, MA, a daughter of the late Michael and Philomena (Cuzzone) Vendituoli, she was a lifelong resident of Barrington.
Mrs. Suriani was a communicant of Holy Angels Church and enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Isabelle Carmone, Angelina Squillante, William, Frank, Michael and Thomas Vendituoli.
Her funeral will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 am. Burial will follow in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Upland Way Barrington.
Calling hours are Monday morning 8-9 a.m. While observing current social distant restrictions only 15 visitors will be allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Gloria's memory to Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Avenue, Barrington, R.I., 02806 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.