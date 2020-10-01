1/1
Gloria (Bozzi) Teolis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEOLIS, GLORIA (BOZZI)
92, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Village at Waterman Lake from natural causes. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Teolis for 70 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (Iannuzzi) Bozzi. She lived in North Providence for 60 years before moving to The Village.
Mrs. Teolis was employed in the family business, Bozzi's Bakery on Federal Hill until it's closure. She also managed the fabric departments at Atlantic Department Stores four locations for 15 years. In 1994 she retired from Our Lady of Fatima Hospital where she had worked as a tech in sterile supply for 12 years.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lucille (Teolis) Anjoorian; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Ronald Teolis and sister of the late Ralph, Raymond and Jimmy, Sue Conti, Gilda Ricci and Elma Gallo.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Edwards Food Bank, 1001 Branch Ave., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maceroni Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved