TEOLIS, GLORIA (BOZZI)
92, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at The Village at Waterman Lake from natural causes. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Teolis for 70 years. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Maria (Iannuzzi) Bozzi. She lived in North Providence for 60 years before moving to The Village.
Mrs. Teolis was employed in the family business, Bozzi's Bakery on Federal Hill until it's closure. She also managed the fabric departments at Atlantic Department Stores four locations for 15 years. In 1994 she retired from Our Lady of Fatima Hospital where she had worked as a tech in sterile supply for 12 years.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lucille (Teolis) Anjoorian; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Ronald Teolis and sister of the late Ralph, Raymond and Jimmy, Sue Conti, Gilda Ricci and Elma Gallo.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Edwards Food Bank, 1001 Branch Ave., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com