GUGLIELMETTI, GLORIA V. (CICCARELLI)
93, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Matteo "Matt" Guglielmetti. Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Florence (Golini) Ciccarelli.
She is survived by her loving children Matthew L. Guglielmetti of Cranston, Steven R. Guglielmetti of Cranston. She was also the cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 2. Gloria was the mother of the late Louis J. Guglielmetti and dear sister of the late Sylvia Fountaine and Mary Naber.
Her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020