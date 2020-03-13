|
|
GUGLIELMO, GORDIAN J. (DUKE)
72, of Sun City AZ, formerly of Cranston RI, passed away surrounded by family after a 30 year long battle with cancer on March 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony K Guglielmo Sr. Born in Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Edith (Coutcher) Duke.
Gordian is survived by her sons Anthony K Guglielmo Jr and his wife Jennifer of Tempe AZ and Joseph M Guglielmo and his wife Tracy of Johnston RI. She was the loving grandmother of Leandra M Guglielmo and Jason A Guglielmo of Arizona. She also leaves a sister Cheryl Russo and her husband Kenny and godchild Maegan Russo all of Johnston RI and a brother Gordon Duke of Johnston RI. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:30 – 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at: www.abta.org.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2020