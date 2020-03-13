The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220

Gordian J. (Duke) Guglielmo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordian J. (Duke) Guglielmo Obituary
GUGLIELMO, GORDIAN J. (DUKE)
72, of Sun City AZ, formerly of Cranston RI, passed away surrounded by family after a 30 year long battle with cancer on March 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony K Guglielmo Sr. Born in Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Edith (Coutcher) Duke.
Gordian is survived by her sons Anthony K Guglielmo Jr and his wife Jennifer of Tempe AZ and Joseph M Guglielmo and his wife Tracy of Johnston RI. She was the loving grandmother of Leandra M Guglielmo and Jason A Guglielmo of Arizona. She also leaves a sister Cheryl Russo and her husband Kenny and godchild Maegan Russo all of Johnston RI and a brother Gordon Duke of Johnston RI. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 9:30 – 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at: www.abta.org.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now