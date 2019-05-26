|
|
Fallow, Gordon
Gordon Fallow of So. Yarmouth passed away May 18, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital.
He was born to James and Alberta (Blondin) Fallow of Pawtucket, RI on April 10, 1927. Gordon graduated from West Warwick High School, Class of 1945, then served in the US Navy as a Medical Corpsman, Pharmacist Mate. He attended Brown University Class of 1951 until he joined Sears Roebuck & Co. where he spent 41 years in many different assignments, and as General Manager of stores in Greenfield, MA, Presque Isle & Augusta, ME, and Brockton & Hanover, MA where he retired in January 1987.
Gordon enjoyed fishing, golf, gardening, and woodcarving.
He was predeceased by his brother, David Fallow, and sisters, Agnes Byron, Bertha Franklin, Claire Theroux, and Dorothy Hebert.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Pauline (Quinn) Fallow; his children, Paul, Jonathan, Matthew, James, and Mary Fallow; 8 grandchildren and one great grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Rt. 134, South Dennis. His Funeral Mass will follow directly at 12:00 noon in St. Pius X Church, 5 Barbara St., South Yarmouth. Burial of his cremated remains will occur at a future date at the Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's memory to Mass Audubon, c/o Development Office, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019