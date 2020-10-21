Mahan, Gordon
Gordon Fitch Mahan, 89, longtime resident of Connecticut and Rhode Island, died Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Iowa City, Iowa.
Born June 16, 1931 in New London, Connecticut, Gordon grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High School and attended University of Massachusetts. An avid racecar driver in his younger years, his passion for cars old and new stayed with him his entire life. He was an Army Veteran and served proudly in the Korean War. Following his service, Gordon was employed by CT Bank and Trust as Supervisor in the Trust Dept. After leaving CBT, he was employed by Pratt & Whitney as an Engineer in the Experimental Engineering Department and retired after 36 years in 1992.
Gordon was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janice Pevine on August 19, 1961. They were married over 45 years before her passing in 2006.
He led a full life in retirement. Known as "Gordon the Elder", he was a URI Master Gardener, Hall of Famer, and one of the original Rangers, serving 20 years and countless volunteer hours. Always at Jan's side, they were instrumental in establishing the demonstration garden at the main campus and later at East Farm. Forever dedicated, he stopped each day and paid tribute to Jan at her memorial garden.
He was a man of quiet strength whose guiding principal was being of service to others.
He leaves his daughters, Kimberly Mahan Blasini, (Roberto) and Karen O'Rourke, (Patrick) and four grandchildren, Hana, Carly, Devan and Erin.
In the spring of next year Gordon's ashes will be buried next to his wife Janice in St. Patrick Cemetery in Newport, New Hampshire. At that time the family will host greeting hours in both New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests memorials to a strong passion held by Gordon – The University of Rhode Island Master Gardener Program. https://web.uri.edu/mastergardener/
