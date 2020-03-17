Home

Gordon P. Reilly


1947 - 2020
Gordon P. Reilly Obituary
REILLY, GORDON, P.
72, of Providence died Saturday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Walter F. and Edith I. (Brown) Reilly, he was a lifelong Providence resident. Mr. Reilly was a rigger for Zavota Brothers before retiring. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the Pawtuxet Athletic Club.
He leaves a daughter, Tracey L. Reilly of Johnston and a stepson, Jesse T. Viti of Warwick; two brothers, Michael Reilly of Warwick and Walter Reilly, Jr. of Florida; a sister, Betty Mongeau of Cranston.
His funeral services and burial will be private. Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
