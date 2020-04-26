|
SAMUELIAN, GRACE A. (CAROLLO)
age 94, formerly of Loring Road, Warwick, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, Minnesota. She was the devoted wife of the late Leon Samuelian; they were married for 64 years.
Grace was born in Providence as Graziella Carollo. She was the daughter of the late Filippo and Anna (Cipriano) Carollo. She lived in Warwick for most of her life before moving to Duluth in November 2014.
She was a former member of St. Rita's Church choir in Warwick. She also loved to bowl and, at one time, belonged to a local league on a team called the "Alley Cats."
Grace was a loving mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed family gatherings and activities. She is survived by a daughter, Janice A. Shuey (Thomas) of Duluth, MN; two sons, Leon P. Samuelian (Margaret) of Warwick and Steven F. Samuelian (Kristin) of Fairfax Station, VA; four grandchildren, Megan Armstrong, Amanda Samuelian, Nicholas Samuelian, and Maia Samuelian; and a brother, Anthony Carollo of Harrisville, RI. She was the sister of the late Joseph Carollo and Frank Carollo.
Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020