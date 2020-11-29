1/1
Grace C. Lonardo
LONARDO, GRACE C.
Grace C. Lonardo, 96, of North Providence, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Centre. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Serafino and Palmarosa (Imondi) Lonardo.
She is survived by her brother, Rev. Alfred Lonardo, and her sister, Dolly Lonardo. She was the sister of the late William, Armando, Serafino J., Albert, Michael, Edward, Elia, Celia, Margaret, Marie and Eva Lonardo.
Her funeral and burial will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
