1/1
Grace C. (Follett) Nottell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOTTELL, GRACE C. (FOLLETT)
92, of Warwick, on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the former wife of the late John H. Nottell, Cranston FD, Retired.
Grace is survived by her beloved children: John T. Nottell, Deputy Chief, Cranston FD, Retired (Kathleen) of Warwick and Mary-Margaret H. DelliCarpini (Joseph) of CA, 4 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Mother of the late Steven P. Nottell and sister of the late George Follett.
Visiting Hours on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 AM-11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial in All Saint's Cemetery. All State Covid-19 Guidelines in effect. Complete obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved