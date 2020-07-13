NOTTELL, GRACE C. (FOLLETT)
92, of Warwick, on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the former wife of the late John H. Nottell, Cranston FD, Retired.
Grace is survived by her beloved children: John T. Nottell, Deputy Chief, Cranston FD, Retired (Kathleen) of Warwick and Mary-Margaret H. DelliCarpini (Joseph) of CA, 4 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Mother of the late Steven P. Nottell and sister of the late George Follett.
Visiting Hours on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 AM-11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial in All Saint's Cemetery. All State Covid-19 Guidelines in effect. Complete obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
.