NOTTELL, GRACE C. (FOLLETT)92, of Warwick, on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the former wife of the late John H. Nottell, Cranston FD, Retired.Grace is survived by her beloved children: John T. Nottell, Deputy Chief, Cranston FD, Retired (Kathleen) of Warwick and Mary-Margaret H. DelliCarpini (Joseph) of CA, 4 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Mother of the late Steven P. Nottell and sister of the late George Follett.Visiting Hours on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10 AM-11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial in All Saint's Cemetery. All State Covid-19 Guidelines in effect. Complete obituary at www.murphyfuneralhomes.org