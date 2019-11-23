|
|
ERRICO, GRACE D. (BUCCI)
92, formerly of Greenville Ave., Johnston, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Greenville Health Center in Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis F. Errico. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose (DiMuccio) Bucci.
Grace was employed with the Town of Johnston and John Hancock. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church where she chaired numerous committees. She was also Treasurer and a trustee of Catholic Charities.
Grace was the loving mother of Carol A. Simpson and her husband Gregory of Londonderry, NH, Louis F. Errico, Jr. and his wife Patrice of North Haven, CT, and the late Cheryl L. Bozzi; dear sister of Brenda Sepe of Scituate, Joyce Calitri of FL, Anthony Bucci of Warwick, Pasco Bucci of Cranston, Herbert Bucci of FL, Eugene Bucci of Narragansett, and the late Lily Sabatini, Ralph Bucci, and Carmella Alviti; loving grandmother of Alison Zaya and her husband David of Wilmington, MA, Adam Bozzi and his wife Kelly of Arlington, VA, Joy Seusing and her husband Christopher of Fairfield, CT, Ryan Errico and his wife Karyn of Woodbridge, CT, Erica Schiappa and her husband Michael of Cranston, April Murphy and her husband Daniel of Bethany, CT, Michael Simpson of Cambridge, MA, and Daniel Simpson of Londonderry, NH; and cherished great-grandmother of fifteen.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, November 25th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 931 Jefferson Blvd.-Suite 3004, Warwick, RI; Multiple Sclerosis Society of RI, 205 Hallene Rd.-Suite 209, Warwick, RI 02886; or , 245 Waterman St.-Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019