Paine, Grace D.
Grace D. Paine (Pellegrini), 98, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on October 25, 2020. She was the wife of the George A. Paine.
Grace was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Albert and Mariana Pellegrini.
She is survived by her children; Coleen Harris and her husband Steven of Cumberland and Raymond Paine and his wife Audrey of Virginia.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Paine on Wednesday, October 28th at 10:00 am in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue Pawtucket to which relatives and friends are invited. Her burial will be with full military honors in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. For the full obituary and online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com
